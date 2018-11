COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Following a pair of wins to open the season in which Mark Turgeon's team struggled shooting the ball, North Carolina A&T tried to slow the Terps down with a zone defense on Monday night, but the Terps were able to shoot their way to an easy 82-59 win. Five Terps scored in double figures, led by Bruno Fernando's 17 point, 12 rebound double-double.

Watch Turgeon break down his team's win in the video player below.