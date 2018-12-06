WATCH: Turgeon talks road loss at Purdue
Maryland had a chance to win the game as time expired, but junior guard Anthony Cowan was unable to get a clean look. The Terps turned the ball over 17 times and were unable to make a field goal over the last four minutes of play.
Watch head coach Mark Turgeon break down the Terps' road loss at Purdue in the video linked below.
