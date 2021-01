The Terps made history Saturday afternoon, defeating No. 17 Minnesota 63-49 on the road, becoming the first team in Maryland history to defeat three ranked teams on the road in a single season.

Head coach Mark Turgeon went with a small starting lineup and a drew up a strong defensive game plan as the Terps got off to a fast start, going wire-to-wire in the win.

Watch Turgeon break down his team's historic win in the video player below.