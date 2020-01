COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins was held scoreless the last time the Terps and Hawkeyes played in Iowa. Since that loss he has come off the bench and averaged 12.5 points per game, as the Terps have won three straight. He and his teammates will be looking to get even with Iowa when they host the Hawkeyes Thursday night.

Watch Wiggins and junior guard Darryl Morsell preview the Terps' upcoming game with Iowa in the videos below.