COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Senior linebacker Tre Watson has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and running back Anthony McFarland has been named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after sensational performances in the Maryland football’s team’s win against Minnesota.

It marks the second week this season Maryland has had a pair of conference honorees, with Antoine Brooks, Jr., and Jeshaun Jones earning accolades after the season-opening win against Texas.

Watson led all players with 11 tackles, including a sack, while also returning an interception 36 yards for a touchdown. The pick set the tone for the second half, as it opened an 18-point lead for the Terps just 46 seconds into the third quarter.

McFarland tallied 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six carries (18.7 yds/c), including a 64-yard touchdown scamper. It was the second consecutive 100-yard rushing game for McFarland, who matched the program record for 100-yard rushing games in a season (2). He joined Wayne Wingfield (1979) as the only freshmen in Maryland history to record back-to-back 100-yard games.

The Terps are currently on a bye week and return to action next Saturday in Ann Arbor against Michigan.