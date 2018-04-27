Ethan West is a 6-foot-4, 217 pound athlete out of Mosely (Va.) Cosby that is being recruited to play both sides of the ball. He is pushing double-digit offers and will likely have that later this spring or over the summer. West has spent a lot of weekends on the road in 2018 and he will be at an SEC school this weekend.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I am enjoying things right now and just taking visits to see the different schools," said West. "I have been talking to a lot of schools, I have gotten some offers and I am trying to see as many of the schools as I can and get out to meet the coaches."

UVA IS CLOSE TO HOME: "Virginia was the first school to offer me and that was last June last year," said West. "I camped there, then I went back that Monday and they offered me. I am about an hour and 15 minutes away, so I have already visited there about four times. I like how personal the coaches are and they are very family-oriented. They really know how to relate to their players. Them being first offer is special, so it will always keep them up there for me."



TERPS HAVE NICE FACILITIES: "I have visited Maryland once and it was last month for a spring practice. The facilities are amazing. I want to get back to spend more time with the coaches and to go more in-depth with them since they had a practice going on, but it was a good visit. Everything there was top notch."

ACADEMIC STRONG: "I was at Duke a couple of months ago and I got to see a practice and get the whole campus tour. The academic part especially stood out and the coaches are great. The coaches aren't trying to sell you as much at Duke because recruits know what they get there. I like how personal the coaches are and they were some great guys."

LSU: "I will be at LSU this weekend and I am looking forward to getting to know the coaches. I know the facilities are top notch, so I just want to learn more about them. I got the offer in March, so I am excited about the visit to see what it is like."

VERSATILE ATHLETE: "Some schools have told me tight end, but most have said linebacker. Position matters to me, but it does not matter to me enough to effect my decision. I am going to pick a school based on the school and the overall program."