The first of two three-star tight ends landed by Maryland over the weekend, Venice (Fla.) 2021 recruit Weston Wolff made his pledge to play in College Park at the next level May 9, choosing the Terps over finalists Miami, Northwestern, UCF and West Virginia.

With close to 40 offers total, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Sunshine State product became Maryland’s 12th commit overall and third of four tight ends to join the Terps’ 2021 class. Wolff is also the first Florida native in the class for Maryland.

Having visited Maryland in early March before the Coronavirus pandemic put a hold on all recruiting trips, Wolff saw all that he needed to from the Terps and has built a strong enough bond with his future position coach Mike Miller to feel comfortable with his decision.