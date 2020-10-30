TerrapinSportsReport - What to Watch For: Minnesota

It’s another night time kickoff; this time under the lights at Maryland Stadium. Here’s what to watch for when the Terps take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The season opener was a debacle for Maryland, but the Terps get a chance at redemption as they return home to host Minnesota for what will be the first Homecoming in program history on the first home game of the season.

As expected, Taulia Tagovailoa got the start under center for the Terps in their season opener against Northwestern. Despite positive reports out of practice, Tagovailoa struggled mightily against the Wildcats. Games like the one Tagovailoa had against Northwestern (15-for-24 passing for 94 yards, 3 interceptions) won’t keep a quarterback starting for very long, especially considering redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre came in in relief and completed all four of his passes for 49 yards.

Northwestern is a defensive-oriented team that finished in the top half of the Big Ten in most defensive categories last season. The Wildcats returned most of its starters on that side of the ball from a year ago and were a stiff test for a Maryland offense seeing its first live action as a unit. Minnesota has some injuries and inexperience on the defensive side of the ball and got torched by a Michigan offense that isn’t littered with playmakers. The Golden Gophers defense could be a little softer than Northwestern’s and provide an opportunity to Tagovailoa and the Terps’ offense to gain some traction.

Maryland’s Run Defense

Northwestern gouged Maryland’s run defense to the tune of 325 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Minnesota’s starting running back Mohamed Ibrahim is coming off of a 26-carry, 140-yard, and two rushing touchdown performance last week against Michigan. And that was in the game where the Golden Gophers were playing from behind most of the time. If Maryland hasn’t corrected its rushing defense, it could be a long day for the Terps.

Ibrahim will be making a homecoming of his own on Friday night. He is a Baltimore native and needs just 96 rushing yards to become the 17th Minnesota player all-time to reach 2,000 career rushing yards. He also needs just two rushing touchdowns to rank tied for 12th in school history with 20 career rushing touchdowns. Both of those milestones will be in play on Friday night if the Terps don’t figure out how to stop the run in a hurry.

Terps Backfield

Maryland couldn’t get anything going on the ground in the opener against Northwestern. Part of that was playing from behind early and throughout the game and part of that was just straight ineffectiveness. Senior Jake Funk, and freshmen Penny Boone and Isaiah Jacobs all had six carries a piece, but none were able to amass 35 rushing yards with Funk leading the pack. However, Funk and Boone each averaged at least 5 yards per carry and should have perhaps gotten more run, especially with Tagovailoa struggling.

Minnesota’s defense allowed Michigan to rush for 256 yards at more than 8 yards per clip. And, like Maryland, Michigan doesn’t have one stud back; the Wolverines rely on a committee, and the entire committee was productive against the Golden Gophers defense. Maryland can help Tagovailoa and its entire offense majorly by getting the run game going and sticking to it. The Terps have had plenty of three-and-outs consisting of all throws. There’s nothing wrong with having a few of those with two or three runs even while playing from behind; it could set up something over the top later in the game. Have to make the defense at least somewhat respect the run.

Covering Rashod Bateman

Maryland’s secondary wasn’t tested too much in the season opener with Northwestern electing to throw the ball just 30 times and spreading the ball around to seven different pass catchers. The Terps’ pass defense, and especially the pass rush, didn’t look great, but it was hard to tell where the real strengths and weaknesses in the secondary were with a run-heavy Wildcat attack.

Minnesota likes to run the ball, but the Golden Gophers also like to get the ball to star wideout Rashod Bateman, who Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said in his Wednesday presser will be eventually playing on Sundays. Predictably, Bateman got his season off to a fast start last week, hauling in nine receptions for 101 yards against Michigan. Who knows how Maryland is going to do it, but they’re going to have to find a way to cover Bateman on Friday.

Building on Some Positives

There weren’t many positives to take away from the 43-3 beatdown the Terps took last week, but a few of them include good performances late from young offensive players such as LeGendre, Boone, and freshman wide receiver Nick DeGennaro, who finished with three receptions for 42 yards to lead all Maryland pass catchers. Sophomore linebacker Chance Campbell also played well, leading the Terps with 14 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Perhaps that will build some confidence for those young players and across the roster. Friday night will show whether or not Maryland has put the first game behind it and is ready to move forward or if it needs to consider making some sweeping changes.