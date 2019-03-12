As a highly sought-after graduate transfers on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, former Buffalo tight end Tyler Mabry narrowed down his choices to two Power Five programs--Alabama and Maryland. After hearing pitches from both teams’ coaching staffs, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Michigan native decided to roll with the Terps instead of the Tide for his final season of college football.

Mabry played his first three years for the Bulls and was a first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection last season. He announced on Twitter and Instagram March 8 that he will transfer to Maryland after graduating from Buffalo this spring.