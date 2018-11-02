COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It’s not often that a player who was named preseason All-Big Ten and one of the top 50 players in college basketball by CBS Sports plays with a chip on their shoulder.

But then there’s Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan, who last season led the Big Ten in minutes per game (37.0) while also leading the Terps in scoring (15.8), free throw percentage (.848), assists (5.1), and steals (1.5).

He won’t say it himself, but Cowan was snubbed when the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 20 members of the Bob Cousy Award watch list back in mid-October.

The award is given to college basketball’s top point guard each year, and this year’s list includes several freshmen who have yet to play a minute at the collegiate level such as Kansas’ Devon Dotson and Villanova’s Jahvon Quinerly, Nevada junior Cody Martin, who spends as much time or more playing forward as he does guard for the Wolf Pack, and two Big Ten guards--Cassius Winston and Carsen Edwards--who are also on the preseason All-Big Ten team, but not Cowan.

Cowan won’t comment on his exclusion from the Bob Cousy Award watch list, but he has certainly taken notice and it’s one of many motivators he has entering his junior season.

“Yeah, I notice it, but I mean, you know how it is,” Cowan told TSR at Maryland basketball’s media day. “We’ll just leave it at that. You know how it is. I experienced it in high school. If you don’t know, just the awards part. But you know how it is. No comment before I get in trouble. It is what it is at this point. We’re going to find out soon.”

Cowan is no stranger to being overlooked for an award. As he alluded to, during his senior year at St. John’s College in the WCAC, Cowan led his team to a league title in 2016 and was the best player for the Cadets. However, Gonzaga guard Chris Lykes, who now plays for Miami in the ACC, was awarded WCAC Player of the Year honors that season.

But Cowan isn’t letting past or present snubs serve as his only motivation, or even primary motivation for that matter. He’s much more perturbed about Maryland’s absence in the NCAA Tournament last season.

“It motivates me a lot,” Cowan said of not going dancing in the postseason as a sophomore. “The tournament is always everybody’s goal. Everybody tries to forget about it and say next year, but you know, for what? I think it’s important to keep that bad taste in your mouth so you come into practice everyday and fight for a spot to get to the tournament this year coming up.”