With chip on his shoulder, Cowan becoming vocal leader Terps need
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It’s not often that a player who was named preseason All-Big Ten and one of the top 50 players in college basketball by CBS Sports plays with a chip on their shoulder.
But then there’s Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan, who last season led the Big Ten in minutes per game (37.0) while also leading the Terps in scoring (15.8), free throw percentage (.848), assists (5.1), and steals (1.5).
He won’t say it himself, but Cowan was snubbed when the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 20 members of the Bob Cousy Award watch list back in mid-October.
The award is given to college basketball’s top point guard each year, and this year’s list includes several freshmen who have yet to play a minute at the collegiate level such as Kansas’ Devon Dotson and Villanova’s Jahvon Quinerly, Nevada junior Cody Martin, who spends as much time or more playing forward as he does guard for the Wolf Pack, and two Big Ten guards--Cassius Winston and Carsen Edwards--who are also on the preseason All-Big Ten team, but not Cowan.
Cowan won’t comment on his exclusion from the Bob Cousy Award watch list, but he has certainly taken notice and it’s one of many motivators he has entering his junior season.
“Yeah, I notice it, but I mean, you know how it is,” Cowan told TSR at Maryland basketball’s media day. “We’ll just leave it at that. You know how it is. I experienced it in high school. If you don’t know, just the awards part. But you know how it is. No comment before I get in trouble. It is what it is at this point. We’re going to find out soon.”
Cowan is no stranger to being overlooked for an award. As he alluded to, during his senior year at St. John’s College in the WCAC, Cowan led his team to a league title in 2016 and was the best player for the Cadets. However, Gonzaga guard Chris Lykes, who now plays for Miami in the ACC, was awarded WCAC Player of the Year honors that season.
But Cowan isn’t letting past or present snubs serve as his only motivation, or even primary motivation for that matter. He’s much more perturbed about Maryland’s absence in the NCAA Tournament last season.
“It motivates me a lot,” Cowan said of not going dancing in the postseason as a sophomore. “The tournament is always everybody’s goal. Everybody tries to forget about it and say next year, but you know, for what? I think it’s important to keep that bad taste in your mouth so you come into practice everyday and fight for a spot to get to the tournament this year coming up.”
Cowan not only is coming into this season prepared, he’s also stepping up as one of the Terps’ few upperclassmen on the roster and attempting to cut out any negative body language and be the type of vocal leader on and off the floor his head coach Mark Turgeon and his teammates are looking for.
“That was a major [part] of the transformation,” Turgeon said. “We’ve really talked about body language and we showed him some different things. We’ve talked about it a lot. A couple times this summer it came back when we were playing. That was what was great about this summer, I thought we really played well and Anthony didn’t play great for Anthony - what we expect. But he has changed.
“Will he have body language at times when he goes in, thinks he got fouled, didn’t get the call or whatever? I’m sure we’ll see it. But he’s a totally different kid and I think he likes the new Anthony...I think it’s a comfort level he has with his teammates too, and the respect that they have for him and he knows that.”
Not only Turgeon, but also Cowan’s teammates have taken notice to his evolution as a leader while playing with him this offseason.
“[Cowan] has grown as an individual and player,” Terps sophomore guard Darryl Morsell said. “But the biggest maturity I see is him being a leader. He’s never been a vocal individual but this year he’s leading huddles, leading stuff off the court. Everything we do, he’s the voice behind it. And that leadership off the court is carrying to on the court. So I feel like he has grown as a leader and is becoming a better player and individual because of it.”
Cowan mentioned at media day how he has worked on becoming a more consistent shooter and tightening up his game overall throughout the offseason, but his growth as a leader could prove to be his biggest improvement between his sophomore and junior season and it comes at a time when the Terps need a seasoned veteran to guide a group of talented freshmen.
“For me, I think it’s about being more positive than anything else,” Cowan said. “We have a lot of younger dudes on the team now, so when I first got here people were being positive to me when I messed up and my head was going crazy so now I just think it’s my job to step into that role.”
It hasn’t taken being on the floor with Cowan long, but even Maryland’s newcomers have noticed that Cowan should be receiving some more preseason love.
“I definitely think [Cowan] is one of the best point guards in the nation, best point guard in the Big Ten,” Terps freshman wing Aaron Wiggins said. “That’s my guy. He’s a really good basketball player, really good guy on and off the court and I think people may be sleeping on him, but the kid can go.”