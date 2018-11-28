COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- No. 24 Maryland (6-0) head coach Mark Turgeon knew he had a young team entering the season, which is why he created an early season non-conference schedule that would gradually bring the level of competition along and help prepare the Terps for bigger moments this year.

That first big moment comes Nov. 28, as the Terps host No. 4 Virginia at Xfinity Center in College Park as part of this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

“I think we’re ready for it,” Turgeon said. “Who knows what’s going to happen but we’re further along than I even thought we’d be because of the summer trip (to Italy). I think that has helped us gain confidence. I wouldn’t say it was an easy schedule by no means, but it was a schedule that allowed us to gain confidence and get better. But I like the way my guys approached it. It wasn’t like we ever took a night off. There were some nights where we didn’t play well early but we always competed and we were always prepared, mentally prepared. So that was a good sign for me of how this group is going to react to games.”

Wednesday night’s contest between former ACC foes will be Maryland’s last game before starting its conference schedule and the newly ranked Terps know that it could be the stiffest competition they see all season long.

“They’re a veteran team,” Turgeon said of the Cavaliers. “Obviously they were the No. 1 overall seed and I think they have four starters back off last season’s team. They’re extremely well coached. They’re a great defensive team, arguably the best one we’ll play all year. So it’s a big test for us, but one that we’re excited about. It’s a great opportunity for us. I’ve got nothing but respect for Coach [Tony] Bennett and his program and what he has done. Take away Villanova, they’ve probably been the most successful program in the last five years, so it’s a great opportunity for us to play a great team.”

The opportunity at hand is something Terps coaches and players have reiterated leading up to this game, and everyone in College Park feels fortunate to be playing the Cavaliers at home in a matchup that should give Maryland a true gauge on where it currently stands as a team.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to really play and find out a lot of things about ourselves,” Terps sophomore center Bruno Fernando said. “They’re a great team. They have a lot of great players. We just have to come out and play really, and just have fun and enjoy playing at home. Hopefully it’s going to be a great crowd out here to help us with a lot of energy tomorrow. But we’re just fortunate to be in this position. We’ve just got to keep doing what we do. Play our game, bring our passion, our energy. We’re playing at home, which is a great opportunity for us.”

Fernando is coming off of an 18 point, 16 rebound performance in Maryland’s 37-point win over Marshall. He’s shooting better than 77 percent from the field and has had a double-double in half of the Terps’ games so far this season. The Angola native will need to continue his stellar play on Wednesday night to give Maryland its best chance at pulling off the upset victory.

Fernando can be a difference-maker in his own right against the Cavaliers, but he believes another factor that should help the Terps on Wednesday night is the confidence they currently have after a 6-0 start.

“We have a lot of confidence,” Fernando said. “I think we’ve always been confident. Obviously we’ve face different type of games with different teams that we play, but I think our confidence remains the same. With the young guys and everybody, we just focus on the same goal and try to get things done. Just how confident we are and how we play together. I think we enjoy playing with each other. We’ve got each other’s back and we just try and help each other on the court as much as we can."

Anyone who follows college basketball knows that during the Tony Bennett regime, Virginia’s calling card is its pack line defense. The Cavaliers use superior size and length to smother opponents and slow games down to nearly a grinding halt.

“You can’t [replicate the Virginia defense],” Turgeon said. “If we could, we would play it. It’s tremendous defense. They have good size and length at all of their positions and I think it has made their defense even better. They’re terrific. They’ve got a system and they do it and it works. They have great hands and they frustrate you and they guard the ball well. It’s a challenge. We’ve been pretty good offensively. We have some good players. You have to make jump shots against them and we’re starting to shoot the ball better so hopefully we’ll make some jump shots [Wednesday] night and hopefully our defense will be up to the task.”

Maryland is a team that has struggled playing in the halfcourt at times but does like to use its athleticism to speed teams up when it can. Wednesday night could come down to which team can enforce its will, but Turgeon knows the challenges that presents when playing Virginia.

“You can’t speed them up,” Turgeon said. “You really can’t. I mean, maybe a little bit sometimes when they’re on the road, but I remember five or six years ago we went into their place and saw four or five different presses, different traps and stuff and I think we lost in overtime 59-55 or something like that. It’s hard to speed them up but our guys are aware of that. We just have to be efficient. There are things we have to do to give ourselves a chance. But they’re good at what they do and you have to figure out a way to be good at what you do.”

Playing efficient hasn’t always been the Terps’ strong suit this season, as the they rank 148th nationally in turnover percentage according to KenPom. But Maryland is placing a premium on taking care of the ball against the Cavaliers and wants to make sure it doesn’t just play into the Virginia’s scheme.

“We try not to waste any possessions any game we play, but we’re still going to try and come in and play our game,” Fernando said. “If we want to play fast then we’re going to try and run and do the things that we do. I think we’re athletic enough to just run and keep playing the way we play.”

Three of Virginia’s returning stars that Maryland will have to be cognizant of Wednesday night are junior guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, as well as sophomore wing De’Andre Hunter, who at one time was heavily pursued by the Terps as a high school recruit.

“He’s very versatile,” Turgeon said of Hunter. “He’s shooting the ball well from three. He can score on the block. He’s really good on the left block. They iso him at the elbow. He’s so big and strong and they put him in positions to be successful. And he’s really rebounding at a high rate too. So he’s a great kid. We did recruit him. I’m happy for him, happy to see his success. He’s a good player.”

Terps point guard Anthony Cowan is coming off one of the best games of his career with 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals. He’ll be tasked with matching up with Virginia’s talented guards, including Jerome, who is second on the Cavaliers in scoring (14.0 ppg) and leads his team in assists (4.5) and steals (2.0) per game.

“[Ty Jerome] is very skilled,” Cowan said. “He just makes the right play I feel like. He hits big shots. So I think that will definitely be some great competition tomorrow.”

Besides trying to neutralize Virginia’s guards, Cowan will also assume his role as Maryland’s team leader and look to keep his young teammates in check during what is likely to be the most raucous atmosphere they’ve ever played in.

“I told them just play their game,” Cowan said. “I told them that tomorrow is probably going to be the biggest game you’ve ever played in. So I said just play your game and take it as a next-game approach. Just come in and try to play free, but also come in and expect to win.”

Virginia has plenty of strengths for Maryland to prepare for, but Turgeon’s young team is more focused on its own growth this season as the Terps continue to try and improve.

“We’ve been at home, we’ve had plenty of time to prepare, but this year we’re really working on us, trying to make us better,” Turgeon said. “I feel like we’ve gotten better this week. Whether we can handle Virginia, we’ll see. But we worked on us a lot this week.”

Tip-off in College Park between the Terps and Cavaliers is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.