COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Team chemistry is one of the most underrated powers in sports. Perhaps that’s because it’s something you don’t necessarily notice most of the time until it has taken a turn for the worse.

But after struggling as a team last year and failing to make the postseason following an offseason that saw several Terps with playing obligations throughout the summer, Maryland seems to have a newfound appreciation for building bonds together on and off the court.

With the majority of the team, including the nation’s ninth-ranked recruiting class, reporting on time this summer, the Terps had more opportunity to build chemistry this offseason. The Terps’ extra time together included a trip to Italy in August to play numerous scrimmages against international teams, which could prove to be a catalyst for Maryland this season.

“I think the biggest thing our team took away from it was just getting to know each other a lot better,” Terps freshman wing Aaron Wiggins said. “I think our chemistry grew and we got a lot closer as a group of guys. I think Italy put a big emphasis on our chemistry both on and off the court as we learned each other’s interest, habits, and certain interests and things.

“Certain things carry over and make a huge difference on the court as well. Italy was a really fun time. We were able to travel to different places--Rome, Lake Como, all of those places. We just learned a lot and had a great time. It was something that I think we’ll be able to remember for the rest of our lives as a group of guys and it will contribute to the way we play on the court.”

One of the biggest benefits of the Terps getting a chance to play overseas this summer is exposure to competing against more experienced and physically mature players.

Maryland will be one of the youngest teams in the country this season, with several underclassmen expected to start or play key roles. The freshmen in College Park have yet to experience the physicality of college basketball, let a lone within the Big Ten. But as Wiggins put it, the Italy trip should go a long way toward the Terps’ preparation for that type of opponent.

“We played against grown men,” Wiggins said. “We were playing against some pros over there in Italy. So that was definitely a test for every one of us to see what it’s like to have to play guys who are more experienced and stronger and stuff. I think it’s something we learned from and were able to pick up on each other’s habits and how they go up against certain players and things. And that’s something that will contribute to how we play in the Big Ten as well.”