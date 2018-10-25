Young Terps build offseason chemistry both home and abroad
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Team chemistry is one of the most underrated powers in sports. Perhaps that’s because it’s something you don’t necessarily notice most of the time until it has taken a turn for the worse.
But after struggling as a team last year and failing to make the postseason following an offseason that saw several Terps with playing obligations throughout the summer, Maryland seems to have a newfound appreciation for building bonds together on and off the court.
With the majority of the team, including the nation’s ninth-ranked recruiting class, reporting on time this summer, the Terps had more opportunity to build chemistry this offseason. The Terps’ extra time together included a trip to Italy in August to play numerous scrimmages against international teams, which could prove to be a catalyst for Maryland this season.
“I think the biggest thing our team took away from it was just getting to know each other a lot better,” Terps freshman wing Aaron Wiggins said. “I think our chemistry grew and we got a lot closer as a group of guys. I think Italy put a big emphasis on our chemistry both on and off the court as we learned each other’s interest, habits, and certain interests and things.
“Certain things carry over and make a huge difference on the court as well. Italy was a really fun time. We were able to travel to different places--Rome, Lake Como, all of those places. We just learned a lot and had a great time. It was something that I think we’ll be able to remember for the rest of our lives as a group of guys and it will contribute to the way we play on the court.”
One of the biggest benefits of the Terps getting a chance to play overseas this summer is exposure to competing against more experienced and physically mature players.
Maryland will be one of the youngest teams in the country this season, with several underclassmen expected to start or play key roles. The freshmen in College Park have yet to experience the physicality of college basketball, let a lone within the Big Ten. But as Wiggins put it, the Italy trip should go a long way toward the Terps’ preparation for that type of opponent.
“We played against grown men,” Wiggins said. “We were playing against some pros over there in Italy. So that was definitely a test for every one of us to see what it’s like to have to play guys who are more experienced and stronger and stuff. I think it’s something we learned from and were able to pick up on each other’s habits and how they go up against certain players and things. And that’s something that will contribute to how we play in the Big Ten as well.”
One underclassmen who gained a lot from Maryland’s trip to Italy is sophomore guard Darryl Morsell.
While playing 28.8 minutes per game as a freshman last season, Morsell shot just 42.4 percent from the field and was just 3-for-25 from three-point range. He made it a point of emphasis to work on his shot this offseason, and it showed in Italy with a confidence-building performance from beyond the arc against the Netherlands “B” national team.
In Maryland’s 75-66 victory over the Dutch, Morsell led the Terps with 15 points and knocked down four three-pointers, more than he had all of last year. For him, the time spent in Italy not only facilitated team building, but also individual growth as well.
“[Italy] was big for the team,” Morsell said. “For me, probably the individual game of me making four threes was big for my confidence. But just the entire trip, just bonding off the court, being in a different country--we couldn’t even communicate with the individuals there so we had to find ways to maneuver and get back to the hotel and things like that. I think it just built a bigger bond between us off the court and then the practices and stuff leading up to it helped us build a bond on the court so we could learn each other’s strength and where each of us want the ball and stuff like that.”
With virtually Maryland’s entire 2018 recruiting class appearing ready to have an immediate impact this season, Morsell will be looked to as a team leader despite just being in his second year in College Park.
But the Terps’ freshmen have been lauded for their maturity on and off the court and have also used the offseason to their advantage when it comes to connecting with one another.
“We’re so close that everybody on the team pretty much says we have the best freshman class,” former five-star freshman forward Jalen “Sticks” Smith said. “We’re just all together and helping each other out and just chilling with each other, just to make sure each other is OK and make sure nobody feels left out.”
One member of Maryland’s freshman class who perhaps felt a bit left out at first is freshman forward Ricky Lindo. Lindo committed to Maryland shortly after the Terps’ traveled to Italy, so he did not get to experience the relationship building the trip had to offer. However, Maryland’s freshmen wasted no time in getting him up to speed and have fully embraced Lindo as one of their own over the last few months.
“My relationship with the other freshmen is really good,” Lindo said. “We hang out a lot and do a lot of things together. We get food every night together, so I’d say it’s pretty good. I get food with my other teammates too, but as freshmen we really stick together. And I think that’s really good. Since we’re new, we can get acquainted with each other, and I think it’s really good.”
Maryland’s freshmen clearly seem to understand that they can be a special group. From meals together to playing Fortnite or NBA 2K in their dorms with each other, the newcomers to College Park are focused on building the type of chemistry together that they hope will translate into a lot of wins for the Terps for years to come.
“Even in the dorms, our freshmen room is me, Aaron [Wiggins], Serrell [Smith], and Jalen [Smith] so we’re kind of keeping that core tight,” freshman guard Eric Ayala said. “We want to be a family all throughout the team, but as far as us freshmen we’ve gotta stick together and stay tight. We’re coming in together and plan to play for a while.”