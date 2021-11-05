The Terps enter Week 10 having snapped a three-game skid last Saturday with a 38-35 homecoming win over Indiana which leaves them just one win shy of six wins and bowl eligibility. Penn State comes to College Park this week riding a three-game skid of their own and also looking for that sixth win to become bowl eligible.

TSR went in depth with Penn State Rivals beat writer Clay Sauertieg to get some perspective on Penn State and his thoughts on Saturday's matchup between the Terps and Nittany Lions.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

Quarterback Sean Clifford went from looking really good to practically immobile versus Illinois to looking pretty good again last week versus Ohio State. What is the current health status of Clifford and how important is it for him to have a good game if Penn State wants to win?