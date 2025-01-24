Maryland gets signature road win, beats No. 17 Illinois 91-70

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Julian Reese had 27 points and 17 rebounds and Derik Queen scored 25 points to lead Maryland to a 91-70 victory over No. 17 Illinois on Thursday night.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 15 points and Selton Miguel 14 for the Terrapins (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten), who won for the fourth time in five games, with the lone loss a buzzer-beater by Northwestern.

Kasparas Jakucionis had 21 points and seven assists and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 15 points for Illinois (13-6, 5-4), which lost for the third time in four games and dropped consecutive games for the first time in two seasons. Kylan Boswell had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Illinois committed 16 turnovers that led to 27 Maryland points.

The Illini were without leading rebounder and No. 2 scorer 7-foot-1 Tomislav Ivisic, who was sidelined with strep throat.

Takeaways

Illinois: With Ivisic out and backup Morez Johnson Jr. ineffective, the Illini had no answer for Reese and Queen. Maryland outscored Illinois in the paint 62-34 and had a 40-36 edge in rebounds.

Maryland: The Terrapins won their first game on the road this season. They’re 1-5 on the road and 12-1 at home.

Key moment

Maryland led for all but 1:39 of the first half and was up by as many as 10 points. Leading by just three points at the break, Maryland outscored the Illini 53-35 in the second half.

Key stat

Illinois shot 5 for 24 on 3-pointers in a two-point loss Sunday at Michigan State and was 6 for 28 from distance against Maryland.

Up next

Maryland is at Indiana on Sunday.

Juju Beast

- Julian Reese scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, recording his 30th career double-double. It was his eighth double-double of the season.

- Since 1996-97, Reese has the third most double-doubles of any Terp in program history. Lonny Baxter (1998-02) and Jordan Williams (2001-11) are tied for the most with 33.

- Overall, he ranks eighth in program history in double-doubles. Larry Gibson (1976-79) is seventh with 32. Reese moved to seventh on Maryland's all-time rebounds list. He now has 872 boards, passing the No. 8 spot shared by Donta Scott (2019-24) and Tom McMillen (1971-74), who each grabbed 859 rebounds. Next on the list is Keith Booth (916 from 1993-97).

- The big man blocked three shots, ranking eighth on Maryland's all-time blocked shots list with 155 in his career. Joe Smith ranks seventh with 190 blocks from 1993-95. Reese is one of nine players in program history to record over 1,100 career points and 800 career rebounds.

Queen Of The Court

- Freshman Derik Queen has been an unstoppable force for the Terps. He scored 25 points, his seventh game scoring 20 or more points.

- Since 2008-09, there have been over 30 20-point games by Maryland freshmen. In just his first 20 games, Queen has seven. It's the second most in that span behind Melo Trimble (10).

- Queen's points per game mark (15.6) ranks fourth-best among Maryland freshmen dating back to 1947-48. Joe Smith has the best per-game mark (19.4). Furthermore, 18 of the top 26 freshmen scorers in program history were NBA Draft picks.

Series History

- Maryland boasts a 16-8 head-to-head series record against Illinois, including an impressive 7-2 mark in road games.

- After defeating the No. 10 Illini, 76-67, on Jan. 14, 2024, last season, the Terps have beaten a ranked Illinois team on the road in back-to-back seasons.

- Kevin Willard is 3-1 in his career against Illinois.