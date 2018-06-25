Acting Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans has been named the new Athletic Director of the Maryland Terrapins, the school announced Monday morning.

“Throughout his tenure here, Damon has demonstrated visionary, transparent, compassionate and ethical leadership,” University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh said in a statement. “The candidates invited for interviews had impressive credentials and accomplishments. In the end, a senior leadership search is not only about capabilities. It is also about institutional fit and interpersonal trust and chemistry. In Damon, the University​ of Maryland​ has the right person at the right time.”

Evans, who was hired by previous athletic director Kevin Anderson back in 2016 and has overseen the day-to-day operations of the athletic department since, has served as acting athletic director since April of this year, when he took over for Anderson following his resignation at the end of a six-month sabbatical.

Maryland formed a search committee and hired a search firm back in April to begin the process of hiring Anderson's replacement.

In the end, Evans was one of three finalists, beating out current Temple athletic director Dr. Patrick Kraft and former Tennessee athletic director John Currie for the job.

“It is a great honor to be chosen to lead at the University of Maryland,” said newly appointed Director of Athletics Damon Evans. “Since the day I arrived, I have been inspired by the student-athletes, coaches and support team that strive for success in Maryland Athletics, and I look forward to many successes ahead in our Big Ten era. I’m guided by the principle that we learn from our wins and losses, and I am eager to lead an athletics department that ultimately achieves greatness together.”

Prior to Maryland, Evans served as athletic director at the University of Georgia from 2004-10. At Georgia, Evans oversaw an $85 million budget and a staff of 250, while the Bulldogs won 13 national championships and 19 SEC titles during his tenure.

Evans, 48, earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1992 and a master’s degree of education in sports management in 1994, both from the University of Georgia, where he was also a four-year starter on the football team.

Evans will officially assume the role of athletic director on July 2.