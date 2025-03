COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Senior forward Julian Reese came up big for Kevin Willard's Terps in the final game of the regular season versus Northwestern, finishing with a team-high 19 points and adding 11 rebounds for a double-double to lead Maryland to a 74-61 win. Fellow senior forward Jordan Geronimo was a spark off the bench, finishing with four points and four rebounds.

Watch Willard break down his team's performance in the video player below.