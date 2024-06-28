Daniels chose the Terps over Georgia Tech, while he also garnered offers from the likes of Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, West Virginia and more.

Mike Locksley and staff's recruiting momentum in South Florida continued Friday, as Maryland landed a commitment from Hollywood (Fla.) St. Thomas-Aquinas three-star outside linebacker Travares Daniels , the first of what is expected to be several key commitments on the day.

Originally committing to Indiana back in May, Daniels decommitted from the Hoosiers on June 10.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound Daniels took an official visit to Maryland last weekend, deciding to commit to the Terps immediately following his visit.

Daniels is the third commit from the Sunshine State in the past week, as defensive coordinator Brian Williams continues to pull top-shelf talent from South Florida specifically.

Daniels becomes the 13th overall commit in the Terps’ 2025 recruiting class and the fifth from the Sunshine State, joining Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star defensive back Jett White, Lakeland (Fla.) three-star offensive tackle Ben Beymer, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star defensive tackle Donta Simpson and Havana (Fla.) Gadsden County three-star offensive tackle Lamar Williams.