Florida three-star WR Derrick Rogers commits to Maryland

Rogers, like Wade, announced his commitment via a blog post for USA Today. He chose the Terps over offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss and Miami, where he had just finished up an unofficial visit over the weekend.

Maryland football landed a daily double Monday, when Orlando (Fla.) Jones three-star wide receiver Derrick Rogers joined teammate Dylan Wade in announcing his commitment to the Terps.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete is committed to Maryland at wide receiver, where he hauled in 44 catches for 727 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns last season. Miami and others had been recruiting Rogers at cornerback.

Rogers discussed why he chose the Terps in his own words for USA Today.

"I like the program they’ve got. I know that there’s life after football and football isn’t the only option for me there. It’s always a possibility that something could happen and even if I didn’t play football, that’s the place I’m the most comfortable.

"I really like the connection with the coaches. It makes you feel like you’re wanted.

"Coach J.T. (special teams coach James Thomas Jr.) and coach Brew (wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer), I love them two. They’re cool. They bonded with me. Coach JT is from the same area as me and my uncle coached him in track.

"I’m going to be playing everywhere there, just how I do at Jones. The only thing I need to focus on is getting bigger. That’s it," Rogers wrote about his decision.

Rogers is the 10th commit overall and the third from the Sunshine State in Maryland's 2023 class. He joins local three-stars Sean Williams and Ryan Manning and New Jersey three-star Nasir Addison as the fourth wide receiver commit in the class.