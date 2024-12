COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard's Terps played a nearly flawless opening 20 minutes of basketball Wednesday night in their Big Ten opener, en route to an 83-59 blowout win. Five Terps scored in double figures, led by junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie who had a game-high 23 points as well as a game-high four assists in his Big Ten debut.

Watch Willard break down his team's impressive win in the video player below.