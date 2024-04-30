“That was big because of all of the talented players we played against,” Jackson said. “As a point guard, my job is always to get the win. That’s the priority. I feel like my IQ has been the biggest thing that has grown over the last year. I’m just excited to start off the circuit.”

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Tyler Jackson had the ultimate momentum boost headed into his final spring circuit season, helping the City Reapers win the Overtime Elite title last month.

That anxiousness was palpable on Sunday when Jackson helped Team Thrill roll past Virginia Elite 75-59 to cap off Under Armour Association play.

This past season, Jackson pumped in nine points, four assists and three rebounds a game for the loaded Reapers, which included Bryson Tiller, who is ranked No. 6 overall in the Rivals150.

“When you’re playing with a lot of talented players, you have to find different ways to impact the game,” said Jackson, who checks in at No. 28 overall in the Rivals150. “I pride myself in doing all of the little things that coaches love. I already have the big things, but I want to be the guy who always does more than everyone else.”

That mindset has made him a hot commodity among college coaches.

Virginia reached out earlier this week, plus Ole Miss, Alabama, Maryland, Auburn, Syracuse and LSU, among many others, are all in pursuit.

Jackson said he’s planning visits to Ole Miss, LSU and potentially Maryland.

“It’s been pretty cool,” Jackson said of the recruitment process. “I’m just getting to know the coaches and learning different things about the programs and things like that. Just building the relationships right now and learning how I would fit into the system.”

Jackson’s diverse ability as a playmaker makes him the perfect piece for most systems.

At 6-foot-2, Jackson thrives as a shifty ball handler who uses different speed bursts to get to his spots. Defenders were incapable of keeping Jackson in front of them all weekend and his penetration opened up the offense for Team Thrill in multiple ways.

Still, Jackson is more focused on what he needs to tweak in his circuit summer finale.

“I’m working on my consistency and cutting down on my turnovers this summer,” Jackson said. “I just want to improve every part of my game and finish strong. I want to have fun with it, but I only know how to go hard because I want to be the best.”