Hemby carried the ball 24 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns--all career highs--in the Terps' 31-24 homecoming win over Northwestern. He also added a pair of receptions for 14 yards, finishing with a career-high 193 total yards from scrimmage.

Maryland starting running back Roman Hemby has been named Big Ten Freshman of the week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday morning.

The highlight of the day for the Edgewood, Md. native was a 75-yard touchdown run with under four minutes remaining in the 4th quarter which broke a 24-24 tie to give the Terps the final go-ahead score.

Through eight games, Hemby has rushed for 681 yards and seven touchdowns. His 6.49 yards per carry currently ranks 14th nationally, while he's currently ranked 26th nationally in total rushing yards.

This was the second time this season Hemby has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He also received the honor after rushing for 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Terps' season-opening win over Buffalo. He has now rushed for over 100 yards in two straight games and four games overall this season.

Maryland true freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his performance versus Purdue in which is finished with five tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Terps, who are now bowl eligible just eight games into the season for the first time since 2010, have a much needed bye week and will return to action Saturday, Nov. 5 at Wisconsin.