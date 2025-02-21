WATCH: Kevin Willard USC postgame press conference

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard's Terps led wire-to-wire at home Thursday night as they defeated USC 88-71 for their fourth straight win and eighth win in nine games.
Watch Willard break down his team's impressive win in the video player below.
The Terps crack the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2022-2023 season.
The Terps defeated No. 17 Wisconsin 76-68 to run their win streak to four games.
Watch Maryland head coach Kevin Willard break down his team's 76-68 win over No. 17 Wisconsin.
Maryland runs win streak to three overall and two on the road by beating Indiana.
Terps gets signature road win at No. 17 Illinois.
