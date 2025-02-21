Published Feb 21, 2025
WATCH: Kevin Willard USC postgame press conference
Scott Greene  •  TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard's Terps led wire-to-wire at home Thursday night as they defeated USC 88-71 for their fourth straight win and eighth win in nine games.

Watch Willard break down his team's impressive win in the video player below.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings