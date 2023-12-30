With the Music City Bowl trophy secured, the Terps have now won bowl games in three consecutive seasons for the first time in program history as they will finish the 2023 campaign with a final record of 8-5.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 126 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a team-high 50 yards and another TD on the ground.

The Terps got out to a red-hot start in Nashville and never looked back, scoring touchdowns on each of their first three drives of the game, building a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

With starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa choosing to opt out ahead of the Terps' bowl game, head coach Mike Locksley turned to backup signal caller Billy Edwards Jr. in Nashville.

He did not disappoint in the early goings, earning game MVP honors for his play.

Edwards led the Terps on a pair of touchdown drives to start the game. The redshirt sophomore threw a 61-yard screen pass to running back Roman Hemby and then punched it into the end zone himself from two yards out on a QB keeper to give the Terps a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. .

On the Terps' second drive of the game, Edwards had a first down run, had a 3rd down conversion through the air and threw a touchdown pass to freshman tight end Preston Howard. In the blink of an eye, the Terps were up 14-0 with just under 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter.



Redshirt freshman Cam Edge got the call for the Terps' third offensive possession of the game and led a third straight touchdown drive but it was Edwards who gave Maryland the two-touchdown cushion.

Shorthanded secondary steps up

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the game for Maryland was the play of the Terps' secondary.

With All-Big Ten cornerback Tarheeb Still on the sideline in street clothes and several key backups having already entered the transfer portal, the Terps' secondary was shorthanded and looking for several youngsters to step up versus Auburn.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Perry Fisher answered the call, with a huge performance that included three tackles, a couple of pass breakups and a sack.

Junior safety Glen Miller had a 44-yard pick six early in the third quarter for Maryland's first points of the second half. He picked up right where he left off in the Terps' regular season finale at Rutgers, recording an interception for a second straight game and his fourth of the year.

Redshirt freshman backup safety Lavain Scruggs also got in on the action with a late interception of his own.

Junior safety Dante Trader Jr. also played an excellent game, despite finishing with just a single tackle. He was all over the field throughout the game, recording a pass breakup and also coming up with an interception that was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty.

Program making progress

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Maryland's Music City Bowl win is the perception of the program following the game.

The Terps went out and dominated a historically strong SEC program from start to finish in front of a national audience.

The win also shows the progress the program has made under head coach Mike Locksley as they head into Year 6.

Saturday's win over Auburn gave the Terps a second straight eight-win season and a third straight season with a winning record. But perhaps most importantly, the Terps won a bowl game for a third consecutive season for the first time in program history. Not Ralph Friedgen or Bobby Ross or Jerry Claiborne or even Jim Tatum can say they won bowl games in three consecutive seasons.

Maryland football appears to be on solid footing for the foreseeable future as they navigate a Big Ten conference that continues to get bigger and better moving forward.