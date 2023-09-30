Next they will travel to Columbus, Ohio where they will take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes on FOX's Big Noon Saturday game of the week.

With their win over the Hoosiers, the Terps moved to 5-0 for the first time since 2001 and move to 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time ever.

The Terps got out of the gate quickly once again, scoring the game's first touchdown a mere 25 seconds in. They would go on to take a 24-point lead into the locker room at halftime and cruise to a 44-17 win.

Terps get out to a lightning fast start

The Terps got off to their fastest start of the season versus Indiana, with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa hitting Jeshaun Jones for a 62-yard gain on the first offensive play of the game. Two plays later, Tagovailoa hit receiver Tai Felton for a 13-yard score to give Maryland a 7-0 lead just 25 seconds into the game.

Maryland would go on to take a 21-3 lead in the first quarter and a 27-3 lead into halftime, as the game was never really in doubt.

The Terps didn't take their foot off the pedal in the second half, either. A Jack Howes field goal on their opening second-half possession was followed by freshman tight end Dylan Wade's first career touchdown catch on the Terps' second offensive possession of the second half.

Maryland fans have to be feeling pretty good about two fasts starts by the offense to open Big Ten play with a top-5 Ohio State team up next.

Career days for Taulia Tagovailoa and Tai Felton

Maryland senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa continues to rewrite the Maryland record books, as he became the first Terps quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a game since Scott Milanovich versus NC State in 1994. He also had a 19-yard touchdown on the ground. His six total touchdowns in a game were a career high.

As for Tai Felton, he caught the game's first touchdown just 25 second in and would go on to finish with three touchdown catches in the first half, becoming the first player in the history of Maryland football to have three touchdown catches in the opening half of a game.

Felton also had a career-high of seven catches for 134 yards. It marked the first time he has gone over 100 yards receiving in a game during his Maryland career.

And speaking of Jeshaun Jones, he also went for over 100 yards receiving versus the Hoosiers, making Saturday's game the first time a pair of Maryland pass catchers have both finished with 100-plus receiving yards since current NFL players Rakim Jarrett and Chig Oknonkwo each surpassed the century mark versus Michigan State in 2021.

Terps have season-high TFLs versus Hoosiers

Maryland's defense spent quite a bit of time in the Indiana backfield, as the Terps finished with a season-high eight tackles for loss on the day.

Sophomore linebacker Caleb Wheatland had another strong outing for the Terps, finishing the a team-high two tackles for loss. He finished with four total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Fellow sophomore linebacker Kellan Wyatt also wreaked havoc in the Hoosiers backfield, as he finished with a sack and a tackle for loss.

Starting defensive lineman Quashon Fuller had the Terps' third sack on the day. It marked the second straight game that he's had a sack now.