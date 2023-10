COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's team got off to a lightning fast start versus the Hoosiers, scoring a touchdown in the first 25 seconds of the game and never looking back, en route to a 44-17 win.

Taulia Tagovailoa once again led the offense with 352 yards passing and five touchdowns through the air and another score on the ground.

Afterwards, Locksley broke down his team's win over the Hoosiers. See what he had to say in the video player below.

RELATED: Instant analysis of the Terps' win over Indiana | Tagovailoa leads Terps to 44-17 rout of Indiana