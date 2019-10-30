JUCO linebacker Gereme Spraggins 'amazed and shocked' by Maryland offer
After getting a look from Maryland last winter following a senior season with Gambrills (Md.) Arundel High School in which he was named First Team Capital Gazette All-County, inside linebacker Gereme Spraggins didn’t see a Terps offer materialize and ended up committing to Maine. He subsequently decommitted from Maine and decided to go the junior college route, which landed him at Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kan.) where he earned a starting job as a freshman and eventually the long-awaited offer from his hometown school Oct. 30.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news