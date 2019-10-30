News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 14:32:44 -0500') }} football Edit

JUCO linebacker Gereme Spraggins 'amazed and shocked' by Maryland offer

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

After getting a look from Maryland last winter following a senior season with Gambrills (Md.) Arundel High School in which he was named First Team Capital Gazette All-County, inside linebacker Gereme Spraggins didn’t see a Terps offer materialize and ended up committing to Maine. He subsequently decommitted from Maine and decided to go the junior college route, which landed him at Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kan.) where he earned a starting job as a freshman and eventually the long-awaited offer from his hometown school Oct. 30.

{{ article.author_name }}