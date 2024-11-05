Queen dominates in collegiate debut as Maryland beats Manhattan 79-49

Queen, a consensus five-star recruit and the second-highest ranked recruit in program history, is the first Division I freshman with at least 20 points and 20-plus rebounds in his debut since Michael Beasley did it for Kansas State against Sacramento State on Nov. 9, 2007.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Derik Queen scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 16 points and five assists and Maryland pulled away in the second half to beat Manhattan 79-49 Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

The 6-foot-10 Queen had 11 points and 12 rebounds by halftime as the Terrapins took a 31-28 lead into the break. Maryland made just 11 of 30 (36.7%) from the field, 2 of 11 (18.2%) from 3-point range, in the first half but outrebounded the Jaspers 24-13. The Terrapins used a 8-0 advantage on the offensive glass to outscore Manhattan 7-0 in second-chance points.

Queen scored seven consecutive points to push Maryland’s lead into double figures for the first time at 43-32 with 16:34 to play. Shaquil Bender answered with a layup and then a 3-pointer before Gillespie — who averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 steals in 25 games for Belmont last season — scored the final five points in a 9-0 spurt that made it 52-37 with 14 minutes remaining.

Maryland has won 48 consecutive home openers, the third longest active streak in the nation, dating to Nov. 27, 1976.

Bender led the Jaspers with 12 points and Devin Dinkins scored 10.