Linebacker Jason Dumas-Johnson announces his commitment on Wednesday and he has five contenders left. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy standout broke down each remaining team and how he is ultimately going to make his decision.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

On what the determining factor will be: “It's about who I can trust and the education,” Dumas-Johnson said. “The football part will work out but it depends on who has my back on both sides, the football and the education part.” Auburn: “Coach T-Will would push me to be the best I can be as a linebacker,” he said. “I like him and he's the type of coach I want to be around to coach me. We have a good relationship. As that relationship has grown, I fee like he could help me.”

Florida: “I fell in love with the town when I visited,” said Dumas-Johnson. “Coach Rod and I have built a good relationship since he's been recruiting me and that's a big thing for me, a relationship. I feel as though I can trust coach Rod. I went down to Florida and I loved everything. I feel as though Florida is a place I could be. My teammate CJ Burton being committed there helps Florida a lot.”

Georgia: “They're a great team and I have a good relationship with coach Schumann,” he said. “All these coaches and schools I put in my top five I feel like they can push me to be the best. Coach Schumann is a really good guy and I can trust him. I think Georgia could make me be the best player that I can be. I feel as though they do the same thing as we do here here. They attack, they blitz, and they cover. It's the same thing I do here are St. Frances. I wouldn't have to change anything if I did go to Georgia.”

Maryland: “They're the home team,” Dumas-Johnson said. “I’m from here and there are a lot of my players there. They've been trying to push me to stay home with them. The coaches are doing their part but the recruits get you more than the coaches do.”

Tennessee: “I really like their defense, the 4-3,” he said. “Not everyone runs the 4-3 and I'm comfortable with it. I don't want to go somewhere I'd have to completely change. I feel like every team in my top five has something that I'm used to. My teammates Aaron Willis and Katron Evans are committed to Tennessee so that's what is kind of pulling me there.”

RIVALS' REACTION...