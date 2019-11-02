“Give Michigan credit for the win today,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said after the game. “Coach (Jim) Harbaugh had his team ready to play. I’m disappointed in the outcome of the game because of the score, but not with the effort, which, for me, was something I needed to see from my team and didn’t see last week. I think we can build with that type of fight.”



The Wolverines wasted no time in getting on the board as Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to give Michigan a touchdown advantage right off the bat. Maryland’s special teams continued to give the Terps fits as sophomore kicker Joseph Petrino missed a 37-yard field goal attempt on his team’s first opportunity in the red zone.

“The area I’m concerned with coming from this game is the way our special teams played,” Locksley said. “We’ve been playing pretty good special teams, and to allow a kick return on the opening play — a huge momentum play. I thought we responded the right way in other phases, but missing field goals, our punting game was very inconsistent today. Those are things you can’t do.”

Things did not improve for the Terps after the opening kickoff with the Wolverines going on to score 35 unanswered points before Maryland running back Javon Leake got the home team on the board with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter. The return was Leake’s second of the season and third of his career for a touchdown — tying former Terps wide receiver Torrey Smith for most all-time in program history.

“It’s always fun, especially going out there with your brothers knowing they’re going to block for you and you just try to make a play. It’s always fun to take it to the house,” Leake said.

Michigan was led by a balanced attack on offense and a relentless defense. The Wolverines attempted 29 passes to 34 runs and outgained the Terps on offense overall 331-233. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson finished with 151 passing yards a touchdown, while the Wolverines’ three-headed backfield of Hassan Haskins, Tru Wilson, and Zach Charbonnet combined for 138 yards and three scores on the ground.

After a week of wondering who would start at quarterback for Maryland, grad-transfer Josh Jackson got the nod but struggled against a stout Michigan defense. Jackson finished completing 9-of-20 passes for 97 yards and an interception. He was under duress most of the day behind his shaky offensive line and was sacked four times; however, Locksley is seeing progress in his signal-caller.

“I think [Jackson] managed the things the way we wanted to do it,” Locksley said. “Our goal in the first half was to try to keep our defense off the field. Knowing Michigan was going to try to shorten the game by running the ball, we wanted to keep it close. But I thought he gave us a chance with the way he operated the offense. Now obviously not scoring in the red zone curtailed our ability to keep it close, but that’s a little bit on everybody, not just Josh.”

Much like quarterback, Maryland has also platooned starting running backs this season, but Saturday it was redshirt sophomore Anthony McFarland who began the game in the backfield. McFarland led all Terps rushers with 60 yards on 14 carries, but the Terps were unable to establish much of a run game overall due to the flow of the game.

Sans the one possession where Petrino missed a field goal, Maryland either punted or turned the ball over on its first eight drives. To compound their offensive struggles, the Terps missed out on several scoring opportunities after promising drives throughout the game and finished 0-for-3 in the red zone as a team.

“That’s on us. We have to execute better and be able to see it and get the ball in the end zone,” Jackson said.

True freshman quarterback Lance Legendre finished out the game for Maryland in the fourth quarter and completed 1-of-2 passes for 7 yards while adding 39 rushing yards to his totals.

“Lance is special,” Leake said. “That’s a special guy right there. I can’t wait for him to get going. He’s a young guy but he’s definitely going to be a great player for Maryland one day.”

In a dominating performance, Michigan also ended Maryland’s nation-leading 20-game streak of forcing at least one turnover. The Wolverines played a clean game with only four penalties and no sacks allowed.

Maryland travels to Columbus, Ohio, next weekend to take on the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes.