Devaughn chose the Terps over Minnesota, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Indiana and Virginia Tech a day after announcing that group as his top six schools.

Maryland football has landed a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) Mervo three-star wide receiver Justin Devaughn . His announcement comes immediately following the conclusion of an official visit to College Park which ended the day prior.

Devaughn's recruitment was led by Terrapins offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who was able to close the deal during his visit.

A two-sport standout, Devaughn also spent time with Maryland track coach Andrew Valmon, as he plans to compete in both sports for the Terps.

The 6-foot, 160-pounder is coming off of a junior year in which he caught the winning touchdown in the state championship game and also won the state title in the 110-meter hurdles in track.

A three-star prospect according to Rivals, Devaughn becomes the seventh overall commit for 2025 and the third from in-state.