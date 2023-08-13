The 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle took his first official visit to Maryland during the weekend of June 9. He followed that visit up with official visits to Duke and UTSA the following weekends, but ultimately chose to play college football in College Park.

First-year Maryland safeties coach Zac Spavital played a key role in the Terps landing Camacho. Spavital spent the past eight years coaching in the state of Texas, serving as defensive coordinator at both Texas Tech and Texas State.

Camacho was initially set to take his first official visit to Cal, where Spavital's brother Jake is now the offensive coordinator, but instead chose to visit Maryland. TCU also got involved, offering Camacho after he camped at the school.

The Terps are set to completely revamp the offensive line room next season, with six newcomers at offensive tackle, including Camacho.

Camacho is the 19th overall commit in the Terps' 2024 class and the seventh offensive lineman taken. He is the first player in the class from Texas and is not yet ranked by Rivals.