Maryland freshman Aaron Wiggins was one of 20 players named to the Julius Erving Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

The award annually recognizes the top small forward in Division I men’s basketball.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-6 wing from Greensboro, N.C. was rated a four-star and the No. 41-ranked player in the country according to Rivals. He is one of six newcomers that make up Mark Turgeon's top-10 2018 recruiting class.

Wiggins averaged 15.1 points per game as a senior at Wesleyan Christian Academy where he played for former Terrapin Keith Gatlin. He is also joined on the watch list by his former Wesleyan Christian teammate Jaylen Hoard, now a freshman at Wake Forest.

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will announced and the winner will be presented the award at ESPN College Basketball Awards Show on Friday, April 12, 2019.