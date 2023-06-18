The Terps landed their second pledge of the day June 18, when York (Pa.) William Penn Senior High three-star offensive lineman Michael McMonigle announced his commitment via social media.

McMonigle chose the Terps over fellow finalist Syracuse, with additional offers from Iowa State, Army, Air Force, Buffalo, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Old Dominion, Western Michigan and more.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle picked up his Maryland offer while taking part in the Terps' big man camp the first weekend of June and wasted little time getting back on campus for an official visit.

McMonigle officially visited Syracuse last weekend, announcing that he expected to make his decision between the Terps and Orange shortly after visiting Maryland, which he did.

McMonigle is the ninth overall commit for Maryland in the 2024 class and the third offensive lineman, joining fellow Keystone State native Anthony Robsock and DeMatha three-star tackle Terez Davis. North Carolina three-star wideout Josiah McLaurin was the first commit of the day for the Terps earlier in the afternoon.