Maryland has a history of knocking off No. 1-ranked teams at home and you don't have to look back very far to find the last time Maryland beat a top-ranked Purdue team at home.

The Terps will look to extend their home win streak to 20 games and play giant killer Tuesday night when they host No. 1 Purdue in their first game of 2024.

Maryland defeated No. 3 Purdue in College Park last February, 68-54, as Jahmir Young scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Terps in the win.

Young is coming off of one of the best road performances in program history in the Terps' recent win at UCLA, pouring in a career-high 37 points along with a team-high seven rebounds and three assists.

Young missed the Terps' most recent win over Coppin State due to illness, but head coach Kevin Willard expects him back healthy and ready to go Tuesday night.

"Jahmir is doing well," Willard said. "He's got back into practice the last couple of days. We've been slow with him because he did have a really bad flu. He missed quite a bit of time. But the great thing about Jahmir is that he's such a well conditioned athlete that he's able to bounce back. So he's looked good in practice."

Young himself downplayed his illness and reiterated that he's glad to be back for the top-ranked Boilermakers.

"It's a great opportunity for us," said Young. "I had a little cold for a couple of days so I'm just glad to be back. Glad to be on our home floor and I'm ready to get out there with the guys, so I'm ready for Big Ten play."

For the Terps, the biggest challenge Tuesday night will be slowing down defending national player of the year Zach Edey, who comes in averaging 23.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Willard, knowing how tough going up against Edey can be, had an interesting take on slowing him down.

"Pray," said Willard. "Just look at his numbers, his numbers are ridiculous and again the competition he's gone against, everyone is throwing double teams, triple teams. The big thing for us is just try to get early position. Hopefully we can get a dislodging call on him maybe once or twice to hold our ground. I think he does a great job of really dislodging people and getting the position he wants. I think we're going to have to try to get a call here or there and try to work early to not let him get such deep post position, because once he gets it deep, he's developed both the right and left hand hook tremendously."

"He's such a force, he's so dominant. So our focus is going to be devoted to him," Young said of Edey. "Just try to slow him down and make it as hard as possible. Don't give him any easy looks and really just try to throw off his rhythm, give him different reads and give him different looks just to make him think."

After a 1-3 start to the season, the Terps have won nine of 10 and have reeled off five straight wins entering the new year as they look to keep that momentum going in 2024.

"Our growth, from struggling early to now winning five straight, just looking to build on that," said Young. "Our team has gotten better throughout the year, we're still striving to be better. That's what really I'm focused on and that's what we're really focused on as we continue to get better and continue to try to pull out these wins."

The Terps and top-ranked Boilermakers are set to tip-off from inside Xfinity Center at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on NBC's Peacock.