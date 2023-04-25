The Big Ten officially announced each men's basketball team's conference opponents for the 2023-2024 season on Tuesday.

Maryland will play home-and-home series with Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, and Rutgers. The Terps will also face Michigan, Nebraska, and Purdue at home only, while only playing at Minnesota, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.

In all, the Terps will play 13 conference games versus opponents that participated in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Terps posted a perfect 10-0 mark at home in league play last season under first-year head coach Kevin Willard, highlighted by wins over No. 3 Purdue, No. 16 Illinois, and No. 21 Indiana.

Maryland finished last season with a 22-13 overall record , reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Terps were ranked as high as No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll during the 2022-23 campaign.

Expectations are high once again for the 2023-2024 season as the Terps bring back second-team All-Big Ten guard Jahmir Young as well as honorable mention All-Big Ten performers Donta Scott and Julian Reese. All three returning starters averaged double-figure scoring.



Maryland also brings in one of the nation's top recruiting classes, featuring three players ranked inside Rivals150 and highlighted by top-50 guard DeShawn Harris-Smith.