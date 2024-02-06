Derek Simpson put Rutgers ahead 52-43 with 2:56 remaining, but he was called for a technical foul and Maryland scored the next eight points to get within 52-51 after two free throws by Jahmir Young.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Mawot Mag scored 15 points, Jeremiah Williams added 14 points in his second game with Rutgers, and the Scarlet Knights held off Maryland 56-53 on Tuesday night.

Simpson dribbled down the clock and was surrounded at the 3-point line before handing it off to Williams with about four seconds left on the shot clock. Williams drove into the lane and made a contested layup with 34.2 seconds left for a 54-51 lead. Maryland answered with a quick layup but Mag made two free throws with 17.9 left to regain a three-point lead.

Maryland missed a 3-point attempt and a tip-in on its final possession as time expired.

Simpson finished with six points after making just 2 of 9 shots for Rutgers (12-10, 4-7 Big Ten), which was coming off its first ever win at Michigan’s Crisler Center. Clifford Omoruyi had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks before fouling out late.

Julian Reese and Young each had a double-double for Maryland (13-10, 5-7). Reese scored 19 points to go with 12 rebounds, and Young had 16 points and 12 boards. Young was just 3 of 17 from the field as Maryland was held to 32% shooting.

Maryland took a 24-22 lead into the break after both teams shot below 31% from the field. The Terrapins were 1 of 10 from 3-point range and Rutgers made 1 of its eight attempts. The Scarlet Knights had eight made field goals and 12 turnovers.

"Coming off the effort we had at Michigan State, we really struggled coming out of the gate to start the game," said Maryland head coach Kevin Willard. "We didn't have a whole lot of energy from our starting group that has normally been really good for us. They were good defensively, but offensively we just didn't have the same sense of urgency that we had on defense. When you're at home you have got to be able to score the basketball"

The teams combined to go 2 for 22 from 3-point range until freshman Jamichael Davis sank a shot from distance to extend Rutgers’ lead to 37-32 with 13:13 left in the second half.

Rutgers returns home to play No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday. Maryland goes on the road to face Ohio State on Saturday.