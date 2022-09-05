Hemby, who made his first career start in the Terps' 31-10 season-opening win over Buffalo, rushed for 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Week 1. His two scores came on rushes of 33 and 70 yards. His 70-yard score was the longest run of his young Terps career and the longest rush by any Terp since Anthony McFarland's 80-yard touchdown run back on Oct. 5, 2019.

"I thought Roman showed exactly why we made named him our starter," Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said after his team's win over Buffalo. "The ability to hit the home run and the consistency he plays with."

Hemby is the first Terp to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week since current teammate Rakim Jarrett earned the honor on Nov. 9, 2020 after catching five passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in Maryland's 35-19 win at Penn State.

Hemby and the Terps return to action Saturday as they travel to Charlotte where they will face the 49ers in their road opener. The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast by Stadium.



