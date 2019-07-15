News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 09:11:33 -0500') }} football Edit

McDougle talks Maryland, updates recruitment

Ihmpnlj1b8c4x2wekrel
Deajaun McDougle
Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

When it comes to recruiting, return visits are a good sign, especially when an official visit is a prospect’s third time on campus in the last four months. Such is the case with Deerfield Beach (Deerfield, Fla.) 2020 three-star wide receiver Deajaun McDougle and one of his top suitors, Maryland.

The Terps have made a strong push in their pursuit of McDougle and will host him on an official visit during a recruiting cookout in College Park July 27.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}