When it comes to recruiting, return visits are a good sign, especially when an official visit is a prospect’s third time on campus in the last four months. Such is the case with Deerfield Beach (Deerfield, Fla.) 2020 three-star wide receiver Deajaun McDougle and one of his top suitors, Maryland.

The Terps have made a strong push in their pursuit of McDougle and will host him on an official visit during a recruiting cookout in College Park July 27.