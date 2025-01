COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kevin Willard's Terps got a career-high 27 points from junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and senior forward Julian Reese recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds for his 29th career double-double as the Terps got their first win of the season over a ranked opponent, defeating No. 22 UCLA 79-61.

Watch Willard break down his team's win in the video player below.