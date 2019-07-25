News More News
football

Mountain Ridge DT Trey Smith set to visit Maryland this weekend

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Maryland will host most of its current pledges as well as several recruiting targets in College Park for a barbecue July 27, and TSR has confirmed that one of those in attendance will be Frostburg (Md.) Mountain Ridge 2020 defensive tackle Tre Smith, who camped with the Terps June 21 and picked up and offer from the in-state school while on campus.

