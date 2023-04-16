The first to announce he was entering the transfer portal was redshirt freshman offensive lineman Keon Kindred.

Maryland football saw a couple of players enter the transfer portal ahead of the Terps' first scrimmage of the spring season.

A Belle Glade, Florida native, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman was a member of the Terps' 2022 recruiting class and was rated a three-star prospect by Rivals. He was joined in College Park by high school teammate and fellow lineman Ja'Kavion Nonar, who was also a part of the Terps' 2022 recruiting class. Kindred originally chose Maryland over offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Memphis.

The second player to announce he was entering the transfer portal was redshirt freshman linebacker Andrew 'Bam' Booker. Originally a member of the Terps' 2021 class, Booker is the younger brother of Anthony 'Tank' Booker, a former defensive lineman for the Terps who also recently entered the transfer portal and committed to Arkansas of the SEC on April 12. The elder Booker had 25 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection for the Terps this past season as a redshirt junior.

A Cincinnati, Ohio native, Booker was rated a three-star prospect by Rivals when he arrived in College Park as a member of the Terps' 2022 recruiting class. He originally chose the Terps over offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and more.

More attrition is likely following the Terps' annual Red-White Spring game, which will take place on April 29, which is also the university's Maryland Day.