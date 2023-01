Maryland safeties coach Wes Neighbors is headed to Ole Miss to join Lane Kiffin's staff in the same capacity, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz.

Neighbors, who just completed his first season on Mike Locksley's staff at Maryland, is set to reunite with Kiffin, who he worked under at Florida Atlantic as his safeties coach in 2018 and 2019. Neighbors previously served on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama alongside both Locksley and Kiffin in 2016.

With Neighbors' expected departure, Maryland now has two vacancies on Locksley's staff as tight ends coach Mike Miller recently left to join new Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi's staff last month as the 49ers' play-calling offensive coordinator.