Rivals.com's Week 6 Big Ten power poll
The Big Ten publishers on the Rivals network have revisited their 2019 Power Poll following the first month of play. There order saw some shakeup in the middle portions of the list, but the title of No. 1 remains firmly planted in Columbus, Ohio.
RELATED: Preseason Big Ten power poll
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
|Team (previous)
|Next game (time ET)
|
1. Ohio State (1)
|
Oct. 5 vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m.
|
2. Wisconsin (4)
|
Oct. 5 vs. Kent State, Noon
|
3. Penn State (5)
|
Oct. 5 vs. Purdue, Noon
|
4. Iowa (6)
|
Oct. 5 at Michigan, Noon
|
5. Michigan State (3)
|
Oct. 5 at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.
|
6. Michigan (2)
|
Oct. 5 vs. Iowa, Noon
|
7. Minnesota (9)
|
Oct. 5 vs. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
|
8. Nebraska (7)
|
Oct. 5 vs. Northwestern, 4 p.m.
|
9. Northwestern (8)
|
Oct. 5 at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
|
10. Indiana (12)
|
Oct. 12 vs. Rutgers, Noon
|
11. Purdue (10)
|
Oct. 5 at Penn State, Noon
|
12. Maryland (11)
|
Oct. 5 at Rutgers, Noon
|
13. Illinois (13)
|
Oct. 5 at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
|
14. Rutgers (14)
|
Oct. 5 vs. Marland, Noon
The first update to the Big Ten Power Poll is complete, and Ohio State has further entrenched itself as No. 1 in our ranking after a perfect month of September. Behind the Buckeyes, Wisconsin moved up from No. 4 preseason to take over the second spot in the poll, while Penn State also jumps two spots to round out the top three. The biggest mover on the list was Michigan, which dropped from No. 2 preseason to No. 6 after the first month of conference play. Rutgers, which just fired head coach Chris Ash on Sunday, brings up the rear of the pack.
BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE MONTH: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
Wisconsin back Jonathan Taylor is running towards a repeat win of the Doak Walker Award, but as good as his 140 rushing yards per game and eight total touchdowns are, it is first-year Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields who was voted Player of the Month. Fields has lived up to the considerable hype the accompanied his transfer from Georgia this past off-season, leading a Buckeyes' offense that has averaged 52.4 points per game.
BIG TEN NEWCOMER OF THE MONTH: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
Voting for the best first-year conference player in the opening month was not close, and again it goes to Ohio State’s transfer quarterback. First-year head coach Ryan Day has entrusted his offense to Fields, and the sophomore has responded by leading the Buckeyes to a 5-0 record. Through those first five games, Fields has completed 69.8% of his passes for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding 222 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.