The Big Ten publishers on the Rivals network have revisited their 2019 Power Poll following the first month of play. There order saw some shakeup in the middle portions of the list, but the title of No. 1 remains firmly planted in Columbus, Ohio.

Big Ten Power Poll - Week 6 Team (previous) Next game (time ET) 1. Ohio State (1) Oct. 5 vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. 2. Wisconsin (4) Oct. 5 vs. Kent State, Noon 3. Penn State (5) Oct. 5 vs. Purdue, Noon 4. Iowa (6) Oct. 5 at Michigan, Noon 5. Michigan State (3) Oct. 5 at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. 6. Michigan (2) Oct. 5 vs. Iowa, Noon 7. Minnesota (9) Oct. 5 vs. Illinois, 3:30 p.m. 8. Nebraska (7) Oct. 5 vs. Northwestern, 4 p.m. 9. Northwestern (8) Oct. 5 at Nebraska, 4 p.m. 10. Indiana (12) Oct. 12 vs. Rutgers, Noon 11. Purdue (10) Oct. 5 at Penn State, Noon 12. Maryland (11) Oct. 5 at Rutgers, Noon 13. Illinois (13) Oct. 5 at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. 14. Rutgers (14) Oct. 5 vs. Marland, Noon

The first update to the Big Ten Power Poll is complete, and Ohio State has further entrenched itself as No. 1 in our ranking after a perfect month of September. Behind the Buckeyes, Wisconsin moved up from No. 4 preseason to take over the second spot in the poll, while Penn State also jumps two spots to round out the top three. The biggest mover on the list was Michigan, which dropped from No. 2 preseason to No. 6 after the first month of conference play. Rutgers, which just fired head coach Chris Ash on Sunday, brings up the rear of the pack.

BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE MONTH: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

Wisconsin back Jonathan Taylor is running towards a repeat win of the Doak Walker Award, but as good as his 140 rushing yards per game and eight total touchdowns are, it is first-year Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields who was voted Player of the Month. Fields has lived up to the considerable hype the accompanied his transfer from Georgia this past off-season, leading a Buckeyes' offense that has averaged 52.4 points per game.

BIG TEN NEWCOMER OF THE MONTH: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State