Former Terps offensive tackle Spencer Anderson was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round with the 251st overall pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals coming out of Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara, Anderson started 31 straight games over the final three seasons of his college career, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2021.

An extremely versatile piece along the Terps' offensive line, Anderson started at center, right guard, right tackle and left tackle at various times throughout his collegiate career.

A 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl participant, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder posted the third-highest pass blocking grade of any Big Ten guard with over 800 snaps, via Pro Football Focus, in 2022.

The Bowie, Md. native was the second Maryland offensive lineman taken in the 2023 draft, joining sixth round selection Jaelyn Duncan. It marked the first time the Terps have had two offensive linemen taken in the same draft since Clarence Jones and O’Neil Glenn were both drafted in 1991.

In all, five Maryland players were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, marking the most Terps taken in a single draft since 2009.

“Having five players drafted this year is a testament to the program we’re building here at Maryland," said Terrapins Head Coach Michael Locksley. "Our goal is to develop everyone on our roster to have a chance to prove themselves at the next level. I’m so proud of these guys, and the guys that will sign with NFL teams in the coming days. I can’t wait to watch them all represent the Terps on Sunday’s.



