COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Coming off of its bye week and getting set to enter the Big House against No. 15 Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, Maryland (3-1, 1-0) is off to a promising start to its season, and much of that has to do with the stellar play of the Terps’ defense so far.

With defensive-minded head coach D.J. Durkin going on administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation into Maryland’s football program, many thought the defense might take a step back in 2018 after an already shaky showing the year prior. However, a few key additions in the offseason and the return of some of the defense’s leaders has the Terps playing extremely well on that side of the ball through their first four games.

Maryland currently ranks 20th nationally in total defense (313.8 yards allowed per game), 18th in rushing defense (104 yards per game), and 14th in third down conversion percentage defense (.290). The Terps are also in the top 40 nationally in team passing efficiency defense and sacks per game.

Needless to say, although it’s not the side of the ball that’s his forte, offensive coordinator turned interim head coach Matt Canada is proud of his defense’s effort.

“They’re playing very, very hard,” Canada said. “Our defense is playing hard, they’re playing together, they’re playing assignment-sound football. They’re keeping the ball in front of them, which all those things are a big deal, and they’re taking pride in getting off the field on third down. It’s the big down on both sides of the football. Especially on offense - we had the one game when we were so poor - but our defense has been playing very, very well and they’re getting off the field, getting the ball back for the offense, and that’s certainly something that wins football games. Taking care of the football, ball security, and obviously getting off the field on third down, those are big, big deals.”

The Terps are fully focused on getting off the field when the opportunity presents itself this season. And according to senior defensive tackle Mbi Tanyi, they’re willing to do whatever it takes to do so.

“Get off the field, doing everything we have to do to get off the field--sacks, [pass breakups], stops,” Tanyi said. “We have to get off the field by any means necessary.”

Another major area of focus for the Terps as they prepare for the Wolverines is being more disciplined when it comes to committing avoidable penalties.

Against Minnesota its last time out, Maryland committed 10 penalties for 118 yards as a team, which is something Tanyi and the rest of the defense knows it has to address moving forward.

“Cleaning up penalties this week is a big thing for us because that’s just shooting ourselves in the foot,” Tanyi said. “So I feel like if we clean up the penalties, especially from the last time when we played Minnesota, we’ll be in a better place defensively to stop the Wolverines.”

But what exactly has been the biggest difference for Maryland’s defense this year after finishing dead last in the conference in scoring defense and second to last in total defense in 2017?

It appears to be a combination of some new faces as well as better health and depth.

“I would say in depth we have a lot of young guys playing a lot of ball for us,” Tanyi said. “And I just feel like in the past years you haven’t really seen too many young guys step up like that and I just feel like our young guys are really stepping up, especially as we get into Big Ten play.”

One of the new faces that has made his presence felt for Maryland’s defense so far this season is offseason transfer Byron Cowart, who’s a former No. 1 overall recruit and has shown flashes of why this year.

Cowart has been a beast up front for the Terps and currently has 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

“Run-stopping ability, pass-rushing ability, it’s just more depth for our defensive line and the more depth you have you can rotate in and out, you can have more packages,” Tanyi said. “It just brings another side to the defensive line when you bring in a player like [Cowart].”

The offseason addition of grad-transfer linebacker Tre Watson has also pushed the needle for the Terps’ defense. Watson leads the team with 39 tackles and two interceptions through the first four games.

Returning defensive leaders such as Isaiah Davis, Antoine Brooks Jr., Darnell Savage Jr., Jesse Aniebonam, and Tanyi have all stepped up their games and made a tremendous difference for Maryland’s defense as well this season, giving the Terps perhaps the most talented and deepest defense it has had in years.