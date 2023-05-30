The Terps are joined by Houston and South Carolina.

Maryland officially landed in the top three schools for Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College offensive lineman Kevin Kalonji, he announced Sunday evening on social media.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Kalonji was offered by the Terps on May 15. He wasted little time getting on campus, taking an official visit to Maryland May 24.

Kalonji was offered by Houston on May 11 and took an official visit to the school on May 22, immediately prior to his trip to College Park.

A Congo emigrant, Kalonji attended Gaithersburg (Md.) The Avalon School as well as Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll for high school.

A three-star prospect at defensive tackle according to Rivals coming out of high school, Kalonji had numerous offers as a senior due to his size and potential, including Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee. Having prepped in the DMV, he also visited Maryland unofficially while in high school.

After enrolling at Coffeyville C.C., Kalonji made the switch from defensive line to offensive line and excelled, earning recent offers from the likes of Appalachian State, Memphis, San Diego State and more, as well as his three finalists.

With official visits to Maryland and Houston in the books, a decision could come any day now, while a visit to South Carolina does still remain a possibility.

Kalonji will have three years to play two seasons.