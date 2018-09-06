Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) three-star running back Treshaun Ward has committed to Maryland, he announced Thursday evening via Twitter.

Ward visited Maryland unofficially back in late July but had planned on also visiting Louisville and Nebraska before making his final decision. Those additional visits never materialized.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pounder's recruitment was led by top offensive assistant Chris Beatty, who remained in constant contact with Ward throughout his recruitment.

Another big determining factor for Ward was the Terps' relationshp with his Team Tampa 7-on-7 team, which produced current Terps Byron Cowart and Jeshaun Jones.

Ward started his senior season off with a bang, rushing for 200 yards and a couple of touchdowns in a Tampa Tech win over perennial Florida power Armwood.

Ward becomes the Terps' 10th overall commitment and the second running back commit, joining fellow three-star Jordan Houston.

