Maryland returns to SECU Stadium licking their wounds after their two worst performances of the year, the most recent being a 30-0 loss to Penn State in Happy Valley. Yet, the Terps will have no time to recover, as No. 2 Ohio State comes to town on Saturday. Ohio State will provide the toughest test of the year for Maryland, as they have a +312 point differential on the season. Below, we take a look at three things to watch for when the Buckeyes and Terps clash on Saturday. Does Maryland keep the game competitive in the first half and beyond?

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (No. 7) is a front runner to win the Heisman Trophy. (USA TODAY Sports)

In recent games against Penn State and Wisconsin, the game seemed as if it was over before it even started. Maryland trailed 27-0 at the half against Penn State, with only three total yards in the first quarter and 27 in the first half. Even scarier for Terps fans, the Buckeyes will be a different level of test. Ohio State scored 31 points in the first half against Wisconsin, and 35 against Michigan State. The offense is on another level of anything the Maryland defense has faced, as they lead the nation in averaging 7.60 yards per play. The Terps will have to avoid the slow start they have had in games recently, along with controlling the clock through Roman Hemby and the running game. Additionally, Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud will have to miss on a few throws he usually makes in order for this game to be close early. Marvin Harrison vs Jakorian Bennet. As was highlighted early, Ohio State’s offense is among the best in the country, if not the best, period. The high octane unit is the main reason the Buckeyes are in playoff contention, as head coach Ryan Day’s unit has scored 20-or-more points in 71 consecutive games, which two weeks ago passed Oklahoma for the FBS record, according to BTN. Day has a variety of weapons at his disposal, as Stroud works with plenty of NFL caliber talent at the skill positions. Sophomore running back Treyveon Henderson, sophomore receiver Emeka Egbuka, and junior receiver Julian Fleming have all had their moments this year. However, Marvin Harrison Jr. is potentially the best receiver in the country. The son of former NFL great Marvin Harrison, the sophomore catapulted off his impressive 2021 Rose Bowl performance to an incredible year. Harrison ranks seventh in the country at 969 yards on the season, with 11 touchdowns. Below, you see Harrison’s impressive frame (6’4, 205 lbs) help create separation and then the insane body control to stay in bounds.



He is also a silky smooth route runner, as you can see below as he gets open versus fellow NFL draft prospect Joey Porter Jr.