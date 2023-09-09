Below, TSR takes a look at three things to watch for Saturday night when the Terps host the 49ers in primetime on NBC.

Saturday night's game will be a homecoming for first-year Charlotte coach Biff Poggi as well as a number of 49ers who hail from Maryland.

The Terps are 1-0 after defeating Towson 38-0 in their season opener and are set to host Charlotte in primetime on Saturday.

Who will start along the offensive line?

The biggest question heading into the Terps' season opener last Saturday remains the biggest question mark heading into Week 2's meeting with Charlotte.

Walk-on Conor Fagan started at right guard in the Terps' opener as Frostburg transfer Gottlieb Ayedze missed the Towson game due to injury.

Gottlieb was back this week and running with the starting o-line unit during open portions of practice. The former Division II star was on some NFL radars heading into this year and his return could be a major boon for the group, especially in pass protection.

Perhaps the biggest position battle of fall camp was at center, where returning lineman Aric Harris was beat out by late-arriving Elon transfer Mike Purcell, who ultimately got the starting nod versus Towson. But it was Harris would ended up taking the majority of snaps at center in the opener and could very likely get the start Saturday night versus Charlotte.

The biggest jumps in performance usually happen from Week 1 to Week 2 and the Terps will be looking for better play up front along the o-line with Ayedze and perhaps Harris giving the unit a boost by being inserted into the starting lineup.

Generating a pass rush

While the Terps were able to sack Towosn quarterback Nathan Kent twice last week, there was generally a lack of a pass rush from Maryland considering they were playing an FCS opponent.

For the game, the Terps with just a single quarterback hurry and three tackles for loss.

Facing a Charlotte opponent with one of the weaker offensive lines in FBS football, the Terps are likely to try to generate more pass rush versus the 49ers, as well as create havoc in the backfield on run plays.

Charlotte was able to rush for 220 yards in their season opener versus South Carolina State, but that was against one of the weaker teams in FCS football.

Look for interior linebackers Jaishawn Barham and Ruben Hyppolite to have a bigger impact on defense and create some plays in the opponent's backfield versus Charlotte after finishing with just two tackles each in the Terps' opener.

Also look for Quashon Fuller and Kellan Wyatt to have a bigger impact in Week 2 coming off of the edges.

Can the Terps get the ground game going?

While the Terps were able to throw for 283 yards in their season opener with Taulia Tagovaila playing just three quarters, the run game never really got going.

Maryland finished with 166 yards on the ground versus Towson while returning 1,000-yard rusher Roman Hemby finished with just 58 yards and his longest run going for 14 yards.

Going up against a Charlotte defense that features former Rivals five-star edge rusher Eyabi Enoma and an experienced secondary, the Terps are likey to try to establish the run early on Saturday night. Getting the ground game going should help open things up for the offense as well as help keep the defense off the field.