Throwback Thursday: Temple football starters as recruits
It is Throwback Thursday, which means it is time to take a look at the current week opponent's starting lineup to see how they looked as recruits back in the day.
Today we take a look at the starters for this week's opponent, the Temple Owls.
QUARTERBACK:
RUNNING BACK
WIDE RECEIVER
TIGHT END
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)
Vincent Piccozi -- N/R
DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DT, DT, DE)
Zack Mesday -- N/R
LINEBACKER (WLB, MLB, SLB)
Shaun Bradley -- N/R
DEFENSIVE BACKS (CB, SS, FS, CB)